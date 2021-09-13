NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 574.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 60.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $334.58 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

