Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 6.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.00% of Newmont worth $2,530,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aviva PLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 279,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

