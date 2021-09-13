Newscrypto Achieves Market Cap of $151.92 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $151.92 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,496.54 or 1.00025366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.83 or 0.07116576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00920202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

