NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.15. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 131,763 shares.

NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $116,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,595,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

