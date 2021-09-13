NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.06 or 0.01363779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00498053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00347966 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043494 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

