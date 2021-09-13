NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.
Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. NEXT has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $59.76.
NEXT Company Profile
Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
