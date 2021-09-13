NextDAO Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $150,267.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00080271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00122114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00174507 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,131,483,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,091,251,154 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

