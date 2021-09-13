NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 201,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

