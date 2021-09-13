NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $10.22 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGCAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

