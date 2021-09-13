NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.00. 10,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,793,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $873.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

