NFT Index Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,186.09 or 0.02643976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $47,186.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

