NFTLootBox Trading Down 66.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $146.94 or 0.00326389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $3.32 million and $469,038.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00175518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.52 or 0.99947951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.63 or 0.07189489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.01 or 0.00910752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

