NFTX One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 34% against the dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $63.84 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.73 or 0.00299793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

