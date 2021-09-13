NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek Purchases 10,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,111. The company has a market cap of $226.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

