NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

