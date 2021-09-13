NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 10.9%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares rose 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 3,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 352,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

