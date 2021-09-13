Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $16.14 million and $304,335.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.