NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Down 0.6%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 115,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,315,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,160,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

