NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.84. The stock had a trading volume of 264,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.