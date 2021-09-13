NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 44,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.30. 173,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.