Nimiq Hits 1-Day Volume of $938,324.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and $938,324.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.37 or 0.07217728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00390516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.18 or 0.01358883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00574003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00462636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00335977 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,933,659,598 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,159,598 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

