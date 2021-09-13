Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $32.96 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,276.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.20 or 0.07288958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00393309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.67 or 0.01364220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00123965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.05 or 0.00583202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00349368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006757 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,936,382,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,274,882,941 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.