Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

