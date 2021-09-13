Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.63

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.69. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

