Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $67.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

