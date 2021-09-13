Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 591.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,826. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $999.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

