Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $128.74 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

