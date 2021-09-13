NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Trading Up 2.2%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 34,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Barclays downgraded NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

