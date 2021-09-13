Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,397. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

