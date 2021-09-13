Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,694,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,874,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

