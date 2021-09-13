Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $262.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $127,176.24 and $262.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00117603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00591924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.