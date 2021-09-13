Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NOMD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

