Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Northeast Bank worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBN. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

