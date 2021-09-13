Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NOC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.97. 8,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

