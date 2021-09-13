Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Novanta worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after buying an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novanta by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $152.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

