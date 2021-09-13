Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,891,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.