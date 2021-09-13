NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.75

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of analysts have commented on NTDTY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.