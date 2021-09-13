Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) EVP Joseph Y. Chang Sells 16,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 497,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

