Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $218,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $3,819,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $4,018,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $55.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

