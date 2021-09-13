Nucleus Vision Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $299,052.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $299,052.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

