NULS Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $52.45 million and $10.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00124301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00174164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,401.82 or 1.00298218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.80 or 0.07207920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00893169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

