NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,809,000 after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period.

NUMV stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

