Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully Sells 10,000 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

Shares of NTR stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$78.71. 223,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,554. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$49.88 and a 12 month high of C$80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.92 billion and a PE ratio of 36.64.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 84.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.79.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

