NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

NUVA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 766,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,034. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,895.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

