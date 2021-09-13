Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF remained flat at $$127.24 during midday trading on Monday. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $128.83.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

