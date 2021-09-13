NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $115.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $5,017.13. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,903.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,823.31 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

