NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $149,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,966. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

