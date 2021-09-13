NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXPI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.81. 31,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $201.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

