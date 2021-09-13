Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 24,452 shares.The stock last traded at $30.14 and had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.