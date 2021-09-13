O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

